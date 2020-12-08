Silent Skies release video for Solitude

Silent Skies, the pairing of Evergrey singer Tom S. Englund and classical pianist Vikram Shankar, have released a video for Solitude. The song is taken from the pair's upcoming album Satellites which will be released through Sweet Lemon in December. You can check out the video in full below.

The pair hooked up after Englund heard Shankar's interpretation of Evergrey’s Distance on YouTube: “I heard an instant musicality coming from him” says Englund. "He can take one chord and add one melody note and immediately you understand he has this deep musical knowledge.”

The recording sessions produced a series of dark, grandly melancholic pieces built around a strong melodic sensibility. Shankar’s tender and emotive piano playing drives the music, with Englund's unique and charismatic vocals adding extra depth, drama and melodic sensibility.

Lushly dramatic tracks like Horizons and Endless pair hauntingly filmic classical music with a Scandinavian sense of melancholy and melody. It's a potent combination which opens up little-explored musical paths. Alongside a brilliant series of original compositions, a cover of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit Here Comes The Rain Again offers up a further example of strong melodies transcending stylistic boundaries.

"That song influenced my writing.” Englund says “It speaks my language in terms of melody. So to bring that back into my life and also discover that it had a major part of my musical upbringing was great. And we made it our own. I’m really happy with the version.

“I think we have two more albums worth already. For me personally I feel Silent Skies shows a different side of myself. It’s tilting the camera another way into another perspective. And I think this music fills a gap that isn’t there, that combination of score music with vocals.”

Satellites will be available as a digipak CD and as black and white gatefold vinyl.

Pre-order Satellites.