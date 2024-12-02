I never go to a gig without these earplugs and now they're 20% off for Cyber Monday, they're even better value

Cyber Monday might be drawing to a close, but if you’re after an excellent set of earplugs for live music, you can’t go wrong with Loop Experience 2 - and they’re on sale with 20% off at Amazon. They’ve been discounted from $34.95 to $27.95 and with the end in sight for this year’s Cyber Monday sales, it’s a great time to pounce on these.

Loop Experience 2 earplugs: was US$34.95 now US$27.95 at Amazon Loop have a wide range of earplugs for a variety of situations, but if you’re looking for a pair for when you’re attending live music, then my pick is the excellent Loop Experience 2 which offer up to 17dB of noise reduction.

The Loop Experience 2 are the Louder team's top pick in our guide to the best earplugs for concerts, are made from silicone and have a noise reduction level of up to 17dB. They also have a distinct design which I think looks great. Each pair also come with 4 sets of ear tip sizes: Extra small, small, medium and large, so you’re pretty much guaranteed to get a great fit.

Unlike one-use foam earplugs, the Loop Experience 2 don’t muffle the music and instead filter out unwanted noise and let clear audio detail in - and they’re comfortable to wear during long shows.

I started wearing earplugs at concerts after a particularly earth-shaking Swans gig several years ago which was without question, the loudest gig I’ve ever attended in 38 years of watching music live.

As much as I love the band, I didn't enjoy that night at all and I had a headache for days afterwards and awful ringing in my ears. It was then that I decided to invest in earplugs and the Loop Experience 2 have now become my go-to method of hearing protection when I’m going to a gig.

