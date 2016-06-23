Corey Taylor can’t headbang or jump on Slipknot tour

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has been ordered not to perform his usual stage antics when the band tour North America over the summer.

He’s still recovering from surgery after he broke his neck without realising – and he’s still months away from returning to full strength.

Taylor tweets that the follow-up appointment with his specialist was “great” and adds: “For now, no headbanging, jumping. But I’ll sing my ass off.

“Back to 90% 4-6 months, 100% year.”

Slipknot postponed the first dates of the tour with Marilyn Manson earlier this month after Taylor underwent “unplanned spinal surgery.” The road trip begins on June 28 instead. Bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan last week told Metal Hammer: “He went through some serious shit – the fact that he actually wants to go back out amazes me.”

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison is featured in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, discussing his “cowardly” firing from the band, the illness that led up to it, and the chances of a future reunion.

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

Slipknot: The Story So Far