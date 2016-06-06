Corey Taylor: I broke my neck without realising it

Corey Taylor says that he had broken his neck “without realising it” following last-minute spinal surgery over the weekend.

The vocalist announced last week that Slipknot would push back the launch of their North American tour with Marilyn Manson. He’s currently recovering from the operation, adding that he had to have a disc replaced and needed some additional work on his vertebrae.

He says: “I basically broke my neck a while back and didn’t realise it. I had to have disc replaced and work on vertebrae. Those first shows will be rescheduled for August.”

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman also addressed rumours about his health, adding: “Enough with the conspiracy theories. I quit smoking because I wanted to.

“I had emergency surgery because shit came up during my physical. Calm down.”

The tour, which was originally to kick off in West Valley City in Utah on June 9, has been postponed until June 28 in Nashville. The first 12 shows have been rescheduled for August. More details will be revealed in due course.

Slipknot are scheduled to appear at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in September alongside Black Sabbath.

Meanwhile, Slipknot’s Clown has released the first clip from his upcoming movie, Officer Downe.

Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (postponed)

Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA (postponed)

Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA (postponed)

Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA (postponed)

Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA (postponed)

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV (postponed)

Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (postponed)

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM (postponed)

Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO (postponed)

Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX (postponed)

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX (postponed)

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX (postponed)

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

