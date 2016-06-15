Slipknot’s Clown amazed by Corey Taylor’s resilience

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says the fact singer Corey Taylor still wants to go out on tour after breaking his neck “amazes” him.

The frontman recently had to undergo spinal surgery after unknowingly breaking his neck, leading the band to postpone the start of their North American tour with Marilyn Manson. Those dates have now been rescheduled – and Clown is full of praise for the singer.

He exclusively tells Metal Hammer: “We already have all the shows rescheduled so it’s a hiccup, but it’s not a big deal. The other thing is, we’ve been on this tour about two years. That’s a lot, so it’s amazing that we got this far.

“I think Corey’s awesome – he got his neck cut in two, he’s a singer, he’s got to wear a mask with the neck support and we’ve got suits, we all know how big his neck gets – it gets huge.

“He went through some serious shit. What happened and what he had to do is pretty fucking serious, and the fact that he actually wants to go back out amazes me.

“But we’re doing it and everything’s cool. I’ve been talking to him and he’s great, and things are good.”

Earlier this month, Clown issued a clip of his upcoming film Officer Downe.

