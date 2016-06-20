Joey Jordison would meet Slipknot to discuss reunion

Joey Jordison says it would be “fucking awesome” to meet up with the band and discuss a reunion.

The drummer was fired in 2013 and both he and Slipknot remained silent on the reasons for his dismissal. But last week, Jordison told Metal Hammer he had been diagnosed with a rare disease of the nervous system.

It left him unable to play the drums properly and he had to be carried to the stage during his final run of shows with Slipknot.

And while he is angry at the way his dismissal was handled – via an email – Jordison won’t rule out a return to the band if they would agree to a face-to-face meeting.

In a world exclusive interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Jordison says: “Honestly, I’m not trying to be dramatic, but if that was brought up, what I’d want to do would be to get together.

“I’d want to see them, just hug it out and feel that energy that we had when we were fucking young and hungry and all that shit.

“They’re my brothers. We’d hug and talk and do shit like we used to do. We used to sit up all night along planning this shit and what we wanted to do. So that’s how I’d wanna do it.

“It’d have to be in person. If it happened, that would be fucking awesome, but only time will tell.”

Slipknot replaced Jordison with Jay Weinberg ahead of the recording of latest album .5: The Gray Chapter. And Jordison says he thinks the record is “great.”

He says: I listened to the whole record multiple times. And I think it’s great. It’s fucking cool and I’m glad they moved on.

“I’m glad they’re carrying on the name, because what’s important is the fans.”

Jordison recently launched two new bands, Vimic and Sinsaenum and he is the cover star of issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, which hits the streets on Tuesday (June 21).

Corey Taylor opens up about Joey Jordison and Jim Root