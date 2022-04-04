The Grammys ignored Joey Jordison in their In Memoriam tribute

Late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison was left out of the In Memoriam section at this year’s Grammys

Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison was omitted from the In Memoriam segment at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Jordison, who died in July 2021 at the age of 46, was left out of the televised tribute to musicians who have passed away over the previous 12 months.

Fans took to Twitter to complain about the omission, pointing out that Jordison had won a Grammy in 2006 for Best Metal Performance for Slipknot’s Before I Forget.

Jordison wasn’t the only metal-related omission on the night. Influential Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula, who signed Metallica, Anthrax and others, was also left out, though both were listed on the organisation’s website.

The Grammys did pay tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly on March 25. The Foos were due to perform at the ceremony, held on Apr 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but pulled out in the wake of Hawkins’ death.

The ceremony also saw Dream Theater pick up their first Grammy, beating Deftones, Gojira, Mastodon and Rob Zombie to win Best Metal Performance for The Alien, a track from their 2021 album  A View From The Top Of The World.

“They used to tell us our songs were way too long, we used weird time signatures and there were too many guitar solos,” said guitarist John Petrucci on accepting the award. “In fact, this song is in 17/8, so try to tap your foot to it. But we just won a Grammy, so I'm glad we didn't listen.

“All the Dream Theater fans around the world, you guys rock. We love you. For fans of prog and prog metal, stay true to your art. And it's alive and well."

