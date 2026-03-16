Nu metal legends Korn have announced their first UK and Europe headline tour in over a decade - and they're bringing one of Britain's best metal bands along for the ride
This is gonna be huge!
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Following their historic first headline appearance at Download Festival last summer, nu metal godfathers Korn will be returning to the UK as part of a full European headline tour - the band's first in over ten years. The boys from Bakersfield will be undergoing a proper headline trek on this side of the pond this coming Autumn, kicking off a nineteen-date trek in Stuttgart, Germany on October 18, taking in two more stops in Germany and a show in Paris, France.
The band will then head to the UK and Ireland for dates in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin and London before returning to mainland Europe for shows in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Czechia, Poland, Austria and, finally, Italy, where they'll be wrapping up the tour with a show in Milan on November 21.
Joining them on the tour will be none other than British metalcore royalty Architects, alongside Youth Code and Pixel Grip.Article continues below
See the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 20, at 8am local time. Korn are believed to have been busy in the studio in recent months, with the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Requiem expected some time in 2026.
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Korn UK and Europe tour dates 2026
Oct 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Oct 19 Munich, DE, Olympiahalle
Oct 21 Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena
Oct 23 Paris, FR, Accor Arena
Oct 26 Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena
Oct 28 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Oct 30 Newcastle, UK, Utilita Arena Newcastle
Oct 31 Manchester, UK, AO Arena
Nov 2 Dublin, IE, 3Arena
Nov 4 London, UK, The O2
Nov 8 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome
Nov 9 Antwerp, BE, AFAS Dome
Nov 11 Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena
Nov 13 Hanover, DE, ZAG Arena
Nov 14 Berlin, DE, Uber Arena
Nov 16 Prague, CZ, O2 Arena Prague
Nov 17 Krakow, PL, Tauron Arena
Nov 19 Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadhalle
Nov 21 Milan, IT, Unipol Forum
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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