Nu metal legends Korn have announced their first UK and Europe headline tour in over a decade - and they're bringing one of Britain's best metal bands along for the ride

Following their historic first headline appearance at Download Festival last summer, nu metal godfathers Korn will be returning to the UK as part of a full European headline tour - the band's first in over ten years. The boys from Bakersfield will be undergoing a proper headline trek on this side of the pond this coming Autumn, kicking off a nineteen-date trek in Stuttgart, Germany on October 18, taking in two more stops in Germany and a show in Paris, France.

The band will then head to the UK and Ireland for dates in Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin and London before returning to mainland Europe for shows in The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Czechia, Poland, Austria and, finally, Italy, where they'll be wrapping up the tour with a show in Milan on November 21.

Joining them on the tour will be none other than British metalcore royalty Architects, alongside Youth Code and Pixel Grip.

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See the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 20, at 8am local time. Korn are believed to have been busy in the studio in recent months, with the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Requiem expected some time in 2026.

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Oct 18 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Oct 19 Munich, DE, Olympiahalle

Oct 21 Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

Oct 23 Paris, FR, Accor Arena

Oct 26 Leeds, UK, First Direct Arena

Oct 28 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct 30 Newcastle, UK, Utilita Arena Newcastle

Oct 31 Manchester, UK, AO Arena

Nov 2 Dublin, IE, 3Arena

Nov 4 London, UK, The O2

Nov 8 Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

Nov 9 Antwerp, BE, AFAS Dome

Nov 11 Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

Nov 13 Hanover, DE, ZAG Arena

Nov 14 Berlin, DE, Uber Arena

Nov 16 Prague, CZ, O2 Arena Prague

Nov 17 Krakow, PL, Tauron Arena

Nov 19 Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadhalle

Nov 21 Milan, IT, Unipol Forum