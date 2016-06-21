Joey Jordison reveals the truth in the new issue of Metal Hammer

In 2013, Joey Jordison was dismissed from Slipknot in rather vague and unexplained circumstances. Slowly drifting into the shadows, nobody knew if they’d see the iconic drummer ever again… but now he’s back and ready to tell his story.

In a world exclusive interview with Metal Hammer, we travel to Iowa to meet with Joey to find out where he’s been, what he’s been through and what exactly went down in Slipknot. After his battles and recovery from a serious, debilitating condition, Joey opens up for the first time in an emotional interview about his firing from the band he created, his final days with Slipknot, and why he’s fighting back with two new bands. You don’t want to miss this.

25 years after they spearheaded the rap metal revolution, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Public Enemy’s Chuck D reunite to reflect on Bring The Noise and its impact on the world of rock ‘n’ roll. It changed the game, but did they even know?

Throughout 2016, Five Finger Death Punch have been in the music headlines for the wrong reasons. Spats with record labels, accusations of addiction and resultant rehab, we catch up with Zoltan Bathory to set the record straight and find out what is actually going on in the 5FDP barracks.

Lacuna Coil’s latest album Delirium tells the tale of an insane asylum, so we dig deep into the concept with Cristina and Andrea to find out just how personally connected the band are to mental health problems – and how they created the heavy soundscape of incarceration.

If there’s one band you know have a passion for the extreme side of life, it’s Parkway Drive. When they’re not dropping mammoth beatdowns onstage, they’re hurling themselves out of airplanes for music videos, but just how far will they go? We grill the Aussies on some of the world’s most bonkers sports.

Avatar have always been one for theatrics and storytelling, but their new album Feathers & Flesh is their most ambitious yet. Set in a mythical world and accompanied by a children’s book (written by frontman Johannes) we ask if the Swedes have written metal’s freakiest album ever?

There’s all this plus Of Mice & Men, Puppy, Tarja, Nails, Between The Buried And Me, Sylvaine, Halestorm and LOADS more.

