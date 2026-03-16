Three months after defending the price of his Ride The Serpent single after receiving plenty of online flak regarding the $225 price tag, former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced that his long-awaited Guitarmageddon album is finally available to purchase. The cost? Two million dollars.

"It's been a long time in the making," says Vincent. "I am very proud of this very special album﻿. The entire album will be offered in master format only for $2,000,000. This includes 10 songs mixed in master, final product format, all the master files of the artwork, related posters, and 10 separate vinyl and CD packaging art for each individual song, should the buyer choose to release the album on a per-song basis.

"The buyer can choose to release the entire album in any format they desire... vinyl, CD, or any other configuration, in whole or in part, at their discretion. All marketing plans and ideas require approval by Vinnie Vincent. The price does not include any right, title, or interest in the copyrights and/or trademarks related to Vinnie Vincent or the product itself.

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"If the buyer wishes to purchase any associated rights in the compositions, a separate agreement can be arranged and negotiated. The price will also include a perpetual license to use the brand name "Vinnie Vincent Invasion" and "Vinnie Vincent" for the life of the album."

Vincent goes on to reveal a second option any prospective purchasers may wish to consider: Each individual song can be purchased for $200,000, with the same terms and conditions attached. Payment is expected via the popular online payment platform Paypal, a hard drive containing masters of the ten songs will be shipped within two weeks of purchase, and a "no refunds, no returns" policy is in operation. Full tracklist below.

The terms and conditions do not stipulate the royalty rate Vincent expects if the purchaser releases the album.

Guitarmageddon, which Vincent initially planned to release via a series of "collector's singles," is the Vinnie Vincent Invasion's first new collection of new music since the Euphoria EP in 1996.

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Buy Guitarmageddon for $2,000,000.

(Image credit: Vinnie Vincent Invasion)

Vinnie Vincent Invasion - Guitarmageddon tracklist

1. Invincible (Master Series)﻿

2. Heavy Metal Poontang (Master Series) ﻿

3. Cockteazer (Master Series)﻿

4. Rocks On Fire (Master Series Version 1) ﻿

5. Youngblood (Master Series) ﻿

6. Euphoria (Master Series) ﻿

7. Full Shredd (Master Series) ﻿

8. Get The Led Out (Master Series) ﻿

9. Wild Child (Master Series) ﻿

10. Ride The Serpent (The Master Series)