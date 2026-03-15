James Hetfield has successfully proposed to partner Adriana Gillett. The Metallica frontman popped the question underwater while the pair were swimming with whale sharks.

Hetfield shared the moment on Metallica's Instagram account, posting a photo of the pair swimming in snorkelling masks, with Hetfield holding a sign reading, "Adriana Gillett, will you marry me?" and Gillett giving the 'thumbs-up' symbol.

Gillett shared the same image, writing, "The best birthday trip surprise. Swimming with whale sharks on Friday the 13th with the most unique, special, and romantic proposal a Pisces could ever imagine. In a sea full of fish, we caught each other. Thank you, God, for putting us together."

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Hetfield filed for divorce from his wife Francesca Tomasi in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair had been married since 1997, and have three children. The Metallica man was first linked with journalist-turned fashion designer Gillett in 2023.

Whale sharks are the largest known extant fish species, and can grow up to 18 metres in length. An endangered species, it's estimated that 130,000 to 200,000 inhabit the world's oceans.

Late last month, Metallica announced a run of shows at Sphere in Las Vegas. The 24-show Life Burns Faster residency will run from October 2026 until March 2027. Full dates below.

The new issue of Classic Rock magazine features the inside story of the making of Metallica's Master Of Puppets album. It's available now.

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Metallica Life Burns Faster shows 2026/27

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