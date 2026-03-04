Twisted Sister, who shelved a series of reunion shows last month following Dee Snider's decision to quit the band on doctor's orders, have lined up a replacement.

"Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda are thrilled to announce that iconic vocalist and frontman Sebastian Bach will be fronting the band for a handful of select dates this fall," say the band. "These appearances do not affect or conflict with Sebastian’s current or future solo touring schedule, which remains fully intact."

As of now, no dates have been announced to replace the cancelled shows, but details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks. In the meantime, former Skid Row man Bach has taken to social media to express his excitement.

"I am the lead singer of Twisted Sister," he writes. "I keep saying that over and over to myself and anybody else who will listen. Today I am absolutely honoured and overjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favourite music and musicians of my whole life!

"I am a true fan of this music. I have even been nicknamed SMF#2 for decades now by SMF#1, the one and only Dee Snider. I called Dee today and we talked for around 45 minutes before this news hit the planet. We were both kind of emotional on the phone. I know I was a little bit teary-eyed because I have nothing but respect for Dee, and I have always been a fan and a friend of Dee, Suzette [Snider's wife] and his wonderful family.

"We have agreed to do six shows this year together, and I am really looking forward to this. None of the shows of my solo band are being cancelled or moved. I am going to be one busy mother trucker, that is for sure, but I am used to it!

"I would like to personally thank Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and the whole team of Twisted Fucking Sister. It’s a long way from me painting the TS logo on the back of my jean jacket in high school in liquid paper to fronting the band. I am completely excited as a fan to sing these songs.

"Thank you, Twisted Sister, for this awesome opportunity, and I look forward to rocking with all you sick motherfckers later on this year!"

On February 14, Snider issued a video update on the Facebook page for his House of Hair radio show, thanking fans for their concern and support, and promising that he is going nowhere.

"My announcement about cancelling the tour for health reasons, problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that, the rumours have run wild that I am on my deathbed," he wrote. "I am not. I just can't do those things that I did in my twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and even sixties. Alright? Otherwise, I'm alive and well. I'm enjoying life."