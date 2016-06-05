Corey Taylor surgery postpones Slipknot tour launch

Slipknot have postponed the launch of their North American tour with Marilyn Manson after Corey Taylor underwent spinal surgery this week.

The Slipknot frontman’s procedure affects a dozen shows for the pairing who’ll be joined by Of Mice & Men, with dates originally set to begin June 9 in Salt Lake City now starting on June 28 in Nashville.

Taylor explains via social media: “Regretfully, I’m sending this to our fans to inform you that we will be postponing the first couple of weeks of our upcoming US tour. Unfortunately, I had to undergo an unplanned spinal surgery. I am recovering nicely, and all went well. I need a little recovery time before hitting the stage.”

He adds: “We will start the summer tour in Nashville on June 28 and continue as previously scheduled. An update on the rescheduled dates will be available in the next few days. I hope you all understand and thanks for always having my back!”

Continuing to tour in support of 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter, Slipknot will follow the Manson trek with a weekend event in San Bernardino, California, in late September that’ll combine the group’s Knotfest with Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest.

Knotfest events will also happen in Mexico in October and the following month in Japan.

Taylor recently revealed the band will be revisiting their roots and early influences as they plan their sixth album.

Slipknot, Marilyn Manson, Of Mice & Men 2016 North American tour

Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (postponed)

Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA (postponed)

Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA (postponed)

Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA (postponed)

Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA (postponed)

Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV (postponed)

Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (postponed)

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM (postponed)

Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO (postponed)

Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX (postponed)

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX (postponed)

Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX (postponed)

Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 02: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC

Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA