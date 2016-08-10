Coheed And Cambria detail Color Before The Sun deluxe edition

Coheed And Cambria have announced they’ll release a deluxe edition of their 2015 album The Color Before The Sun.

Titled The Color Before The Sun (Deconstructed), it’ll feature 30-tracks, including the album along with demos and other extras. It’s out on August 19 and available for pre-order from the band’s website.

Coheed say: “It features the original album’s 10 songs, both in the studio and in their early acoustic demo form, as well as two bonus acoustic demos that were never recorded in the studio.

“The demos, called ‘Big Beige/4th St,’ were named after Claudio Sanchez’s home ‘The Big Beige’ in upstate New York and his old apartment in Brooklyn’s 4th Street, since he wrote and tracked them in each residence.

“These acoustic demo tracks were previously only made available to core fans who purchased the band’s limited edition deluxe box set, which featured a 76-page physical book.”

The album will also feature seven bootleg tracks which were pulled straight from the soundboard from dates on Coheed’s recent US tour.

The Color Before The Sun was Coheed’s eighth album and their first non-conceptual work.

The band will head out on tour next week for a run of dates across Europe and the UK, before returning to North America for further shows.

The Colour Before The Sun (Deconstructed) artwork

Coheed And Cambria The Colour Before The Sun (Deconstructed) tracklist

Island Eraser Colors Here To Mars Ghost Atlas Young Love You Got Spirit, Kid The Audience Peace To The Mountain Island (4th St demo) Eraser (4th St demo) Colors (4th St demo) Here To Mars (4th St demo) Ghost (4th St demo) Atlas (4th St demo) Young Love (4th St demo) You Got Spirit, Kid (4th St demo) The Audience (4th St demo) Peace To The Mountain (4th St demo) Bridge And Tunnel (Bonus demo) Fangs Of The Fox (Bonus demo) Island (Soundboard bootleg) In Keeping Secrets Of Silent Earth (Soundboard bootleg) Blood Red Summer (Soundboard bootleg) Devil In Jersey City (Soundboard bootleg) Everything Evil (Soundboard bootleg) Key Entity Extraction V: Sentry The Defiant (Soundboard bootleg) Here To Mars (Soundboard bootleg) The Audience (Soundboard bootleg)

Aug 17: Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 20: FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Aug 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 24: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Aug 26: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 13: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Sep 14: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Sep 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Sep 18: Tucson The Rialto Theatre, AZ

Sep 20: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Sep 21: Boulder Boulder Theater, CO

Sep 23: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Sep 24: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Sep 25: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Sep 27: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Outdoor Amphitheater, TX

Sep 28: New Orleans Civic Theatre, LA

Sep 30: Gainesville The Forum, FL

Oct 01: North Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Oct 02: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Oct 04: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Oct 05: Athens Georgie Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Oct 08: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Oct 09: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Oct 11: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 12: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Oct 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Oct 15: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

