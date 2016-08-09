Andy Biersack launches Ribcage video

Andy Biersack has launched a video for his track Ribcage.
It features on the Black Veil Brides frontman’s solo album The Shadow Side, which he launched earlier this year under the Andy Black moniker.
Biersack previously issued a video for album track We Don’t have To Dance.
Although he temporarily stepped away from Black Veil Brides to record The Shadow Side, Biersack previously told TeamRock that his band had been “really complimentary” about his solo outing.
He added: “Since the inception, I’ve been so focused on making sure that I keep the band and Andy Black separate and not allow the band to feel like I’m not present.
“They didn’t even know about the first single and when it came out. They didn’t know I had a festival show and I had to fly straight over. I was always working, but I always made it to Black Veil Brides shows.
“If anything it’s more of a surprise to them and it all came together so quickly, because they’ve been seeing me at Black Veil work all the time. They’ve been really complimentary and nice and I really appreciate that.”
Biersack has a number of solo tour dates scheduled over the coming weeks, in South America, Japan and Australia.
Andy Black tour dates 2016
Aug 16: Monterrey El Escena, Mexico
Aug 17: Mexico City El Plaza Condesa, Mexico
Aug 20: Tokyo Summer Sonic, Japan
Aug 21: Osaka Summer Sonic, Japan
Aug 25: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Aug 26: Brisbane Met, Australia
Aug 27: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
Aug 28: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
Aug 31: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia
Sep 01: Perth Astor Theatre, Australia