Tony Iommi's cancer is in remission

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has revealed that his cancer is in remission.

Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012 and recently said he lives with the fear that it could come back at any time. But after returning home to the UK following the European leg of Sabbath’s The End tour, Iommi went for a check-up and says he was given the good news.

Speaking at an event to unveil a plaque at Solihull’s Spire Parkway Hospital’s Specialist Care Centre, Iommi tells the Birmingham Mail: “I am in remission and hopefully, this situation will continue.

“I came back to hospital straight after we finished a round of European tour dates, and the good news is that everything is all right up to this point.

“The chemotherapy and the follow-up treatment appear to have done the trick – but I’m aware that it could come back one day.

“I have a blood test every six weeks at my GP’s, and I come in here at regular intervals for check-ups. That’s something that I’ll have to live with for the rest of my life, looking for any warning signs that it might be rearing its ugly head again.”

The 68-year-old star attended the Spire centre for his treatment and says it is a vital resource for cancer sufferers in the Midlands region of England.

He adds: When you have an illness such as cancer, it is important that the inevitable anxiety associated with a hospital visit is eased.

“The new centre, which is separated from the hospital, offers a warm and welcoming environment.

“All the staff are friendly and helpful. You can talk to them about any concerns you may have, about your treatment or just about life in general, which is sometimes exactly what you need.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they have done for me, and others like me.”

The End tour returns to North America this month, before shows in South America and the UK, finishing in the band’s hometown of Birmingham in February.

