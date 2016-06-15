Coheed And Cambria could return to concept albums says Travis Stever

Coheed And Cambria guitarist Travis Stever doesn’t know if the band will return to making concept albums – but if they do, he believes recent record The Color Before The Sun will make it easier for people to connect with their storyline material.

Their eighth release marks the first time they’ve moved away from frontman Claudio Sanchez’s Amory Wars concept.

And although no decision has been reached about whether they’ll return, Stever believes it could work better than ever.

He tells New Noise: “Claudio had a group of songs that he didn’t know if they were going to be Coheed’s or not, but we all loved them so much. It was his decision – he felt comfortable getting out of that realm.

“I think that he reached a point with his comfort with coming out from behind the storyline and being more exposed.

“That’s nothing against the concept. We could go back to it. Who knows? I do think the concept gives people something to dive into.”

Asked if non-concept songs make it easier to relate to the band’s output, Stever points out that Sanchez’s lyrics have always been based on real-life experiences.

“I think it removes that facade, but I hope they can compare it to the last stuff and see that it’s not that different, so they can relate to it all,” says the guitarist.

“If we release the next record and it’s fully concept within the Amory Wars, it’s pretty much all going to be based around reality. We don’t want people to think they can’t relate any more.

“For people who get overwhelmed and don’t like it, we’d want them to know they don’t have to get wrapped up in it. But for people that love it, we want that to stay the same for them.”

He adds: “You don’t have to understand the concept to get us.”

Coheed And Cambria have just added US tour dates to their previously-announced European schedule.

