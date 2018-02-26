Clutch announce UK tour and give album update

Clutch have announced that they’ll return to the UK in December for five shows.

Vocalist Neil Fallon, guitarist Tim Sult, bassist Dan Maines and drummer Jean-Paul Gaster will play the gigs in support of their as-yet-untitled 12 album – the follow-up to 2015’s Psychic Warfare.

Fallon has also checked in with a studio update and says: “We wrapped up recording the latest record a couple of weeks ago in Nashville with Vance Powell.

“We are really, really pleased with it. No title yet… still trying to figure that out. It’s kinda like naming a kid.”

He adds: “We’ve known about this UK tour for some time now and it’s nice to finally let the cat out of the bag. If all goes as planned, the album will have been out a few months by the time we return to the UK and bust out the new jams… and have proper holiday roasts.”

Clutch UK tour tickets are on sale now.

Dec 18: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 20: Manchester Academy

Dec 21: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 22: Birmingham O2 Academy

