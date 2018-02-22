Episode 3 of the Metal Hammer Podcast is now on iTunes!

The third episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast is here, and it’s now available on iTunes!

This week, Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade, Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman and Online Editor Luke Morton discuss the complicated relationship between musicians and politics, plus news about new records from Tool, Slipknot and Behemoth.

We also take a look at the new sounds coming out of heavy music, and why you better brace yourself for the synthwave invasion!

Download the new episode from iTunes RIGHT NOW and don’t forget to subscribe! There is a lot of cool stuff coming your way.