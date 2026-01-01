Guitar God Nita Strauss announces 'miracle' pregnancy as she and husband look forward to welcoming their first child
'Hurricane' Nita Strauss is pregnant with a son, she has confirmed in a statement alongside husband Josh Villalta
Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss has announced she is pregnant with her and husband Josh Villalta's first child together.
Strauss, known as The Hurricane, confirmed the news in an Instagram post alongside Villalta, who is also her manager.
She describes the pregnancy as a "miracle" and confirms their son will be born in the summer.
Strauss, 39, says: "Looks like 2026 will be the best year yet. We've waited so long for this miracle and now the time is finally here!
"He will come into this world surrounded by so much love! So excited to meet our little man this summer."
Hurricane Nita has been a member of Alice Cooper's band since 2014 when she replaced Orianthi. In 2022, she stepped away to join pop star Demi Lovato's band as a touring guitarist before returning to Cooper's group in 2023.
Her career highlights also include two solo albums and becoming the first female solo artist to have a No.1 single on rock radio with her 2021 track Dead Inside.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
She also toured with Jermaine ‘Brother Of Michael’ Jackson and performed as part of the band for NFL team the Los Angeles Rams.
On the success of Dead Inside, Strauss previously told Louder: "I’ve had a few achievements in my career where it’s mind-blowing to me that I got there first, because it seemed like something that should have been done a long time ago, like becoming Ibanez guitars’ first female signature artist in 2018. It made me think, ‘How is it possible that no one has done this yet?’"
A post shared by 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐀 𝐒 𝐓 𝐑 𝐀 𝐔 𝐒 𝐒 (@hurricanenita)
A photo posted by on
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.