Judas Priest tease new track Evil Never Dies

Judas Priest have released a short audio clip of their new track Evil Never Dies.

The full song will appear on the band’s upcoming 18th studio album Firepower, which will launch on March 9.

Priest previously revealed Firepower and Lightning Strike from the album, along with a snippet of Traitors Gate.

Speaking about the new record, guitarist Richie Faulkner said: “We feel like it’s a progression from Redeemer Of Souls. I think this is a better album than the last one.

“If it wasn’t better, there would be no point in releasing it. We wanted to do something that was better, that was different, that was classic Judas Priest but modern Judas Priest for 2018. I think we’ve done that.”

The band will head out on the North American leg of their Firepower tour from next month. Andy Sneap will take over guitar duties after Glenn Tipton was forced to step back due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Find further details below, along with the Firepower cover art and tracklist.

Judas Priest Firepower tracklist

Firepower Lightning Strike Evil Never Dies Never The Heroes Necromancer Children Of The Sun Guardians Rising From Ruins Flame Thrower Spectre Traitors Gate No Surrender Lone Wolf Sea Of Red

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

