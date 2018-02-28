Where and how to buy Clutch UK tour tickets

Clutch are embarking on a UK tour this December, following the release of a new studio album.

The band will be playing five dates across England at Scotland in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Buy Clutch UK Tour Tickets (individual venue ticket links below)

“We’ve known about this UK tour for some time now and it’s nice to finally let the cat out of the bag,” says Clutch frontman Neil Fallon. “If all goes as planned the album will have been out a few months by the time we return to the UK and bust out the new jams. And have proper holiday roasts.”

Clutch 2018 UK tour dates

Dec 18: Bristol O2 Academy – BUY TICKETS

Dec 19: Glasgow O2 Academy – BUY TICKETS

Dec 20: Manchester Academy – BUY TICKETS

Dec 21: London O2 Academy Brixton – BUY TICKETS

Dec 22: Birmingham O2 Academy – BUY TICKETS

Support acts are yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you updated.