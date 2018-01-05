Clutch begin recording album no.12

Clutch have entered the studio to begin recording what will be their 12th album.
The band’s last release was Psychic Warfare in 2015 – and after playing new tracks including How To Shake Hands and We Love A Good Fire live on tour in 2017, they’ve entered Sputnik Sound in Nashville to begin recording.
The band posted a picture of the interior of the studio, with the caption: “This is happening.”
Last month, guitarist Tim Sult told The Advocate that the new material was “a little heavier” than some of their past work.
He said: “They’re my favourite songs. At this point, we probably have more songs than we’ve ever had before going into the studio.
“The material is a little heavier. It has a more doomed-out vibe and feel. We’re going to record more live.”
Sult added: “It’s our first time recording in Nashville. Who knows? We might end up with something that sounds like a Garth Brooks album.”
Further details will be revealed in due course.
