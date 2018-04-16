Circuline premiere live Inception video

Circuline - CircuLive: Majestik 1. New Day (DVD/Blu-Ray only)

2. Who I Am

3. Return

4. Forbidden Planet

5. Hollow

6. Stereotypes

7. Inception

8. America The Beautiful

9. Nautilus

10. One Wish

11. Summit

12. Stay

13. Silence Revealed

Circuline have premiered a live video for their track Inception exclusively with Prog.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming package CircuLive: Majestik which will be released on May 18 on CD, DVD and Blu-ray.

The footage was captured during their set at RoSFest 2016, which took place at the Majestic Theatre in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Keyboardist Andrew Colyer told Prog: “Circuline loved performing at the 13th International Rites of Spring Festival. George Roldan and his entire staff were so generous and easy to work with, and the venue is fabulous.

“In addition, it was honour to be sharing the bill with Spock’s Beard, the Strawbs, Comedy Of Errors, The Fringe, Dave Kerzner, and Bent Knee!”

CircuLive: Majestik is now available for pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page.