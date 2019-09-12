Check out Alice Cooper’s lyric video for Breadcrumbs track Detroit 2020

Alice Cooper has released a lyric video for his new track Detroit City 2020.

The song is a reworking of Alice’s song Detroit City which appeared on his 2003 album The Eyes Of Alice Cooper and comes hot on the heels of his cover of Bob Seger and The Last Heard’s East Side Story.

Both tracks will feature on Cooper’s new Breadcrumbs EP which will be released tomorrow (September 13) through earMUSIC.

Cooper’s tribute to the “garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit city” will also feature covers of Suzi Quatro’s Your Mamma Won’t Like Me, MC5’s Sister Anne and Mitch Ryder And The Detroit Wheels track Devil With A Blue Dress On. A new track titled Go Man Go will also feature.

Breadcrumbs will be released on digital and streaming platforms and on 10-inch vinyl limited to 20,000 pressings. Each vinyl package will be individually numbered.

Cooper will return to the UK in October with special guests The Stranglers and MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer.

Alice Cooper: Breadcrumbs

1. Detroit City 2020

2. Go Man Go

3. East Side Story

4. Your Mama Won’t Like Me

5. Devil With A Blue Dress On/Chains Of Love

6. Sister Anne