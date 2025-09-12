Motörhead: 50 Years Louder - A celebration, only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Motörhead. I’d wager there’s not a single person who’s likely to read a magazine called Classic Rock who doesn’t rate the mighty Motörhead. The band led by Lemmy that easily managed to unite all the disparate factions and tribes of rock by being, frankly, full-on and brilliant.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of Lemmy forming that band – originally called Bastard, until cooler heads prevailed – after having been unceremoniously ousted from Hawkwind. And, shockingly, this year also marks 10 years of his passing. Where on earth does the time go?

This month we take a look at back at Lemmy and 50 years of his band in the company of his friends and associates. We also hear from the great man himself in a forthright and hilarious interview from the vaults. This Special Collector's Edition includes an official Motörhead Snaggletooth sticker (subscriptions, online orders and UK newsstand sales only).

Also in the issue: we sit down with Robert Plant to discuss his new Saving Grace project; take a deep dive into the finest moments of solo George Harrison; and hail the unexpected return of Spinal Tap.

We also check in with Mirador, the new project from Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka and alt-folkie Chris Turpin, and have worked with them to produce a unique bundle edition of Classic Rock that contains a hand-signed lyric sheet of their first single, Feels Like Gold.

Features

Lemmy/Motörhead At 50

Close associates – friends, managers, writers, photographers, PRs, crew, former band members and more – offer personal stories, in their own words, about the band and in particular the man who was Motörhead. Also, in a candid interview from 2002, Lemmy explains what he learned, about women and men, drugs, violence, religion, rock’n’roll, and cooking the perfect dinner for one.

Robert Plant

The singer talks about his latest group Saving Grace, the joy of operating low-key and without an agenda, and feeling like musically he can just do whatever he likes, when he likes.

Mirador

When the worlds of Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka and alt.folkie Chris Turpin collided, it was musical love at first sight. After a whirlwind romance, their new project Mirador was born.

Spinal Tap

The band's improbable return is the comeback no one expected – and even fewer requested. David St Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls tell all.

George Harrison

An album-by-album guide to his greatest songs, solos, milestones and innovations away from The Beatles.

This Special Collectors Edition contains an official Motörhead Snaggletooth sticker – available with all subscriptions, online orders and UK newsstand sales. (Image credit: Future)

The Classic Rock x Mirador bundle edition

(Image credit: Future)

We've worked with Mirador, the new project from Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka and alt-folkie Chris Turpin, to produce a unique limited edition Classic Rock bundle that includes a hand-signed lyric sheet of their first single, Feels Like Gold.

Regulars

The Dirt

Big names appear on all-star Bad Company tribute album;

Phil Lynott tribute concert to take place next year; Megadeth to split next year; Biff Byford undergoes surgery for bowel cancer; Welcome back The Hives and 38 Special; Say hello to Zig Zags and Castle Rat; Say goodbye to John ‘Poli’ Palmer, Bobby Whitlock and George Kooymans.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Grand Funk Railroad

In the early 70s they were doing okay, but they needed a breakthrough. That was We're An American Band.

Q&A: Luke Morley

The Thunder guitarist on the band’s future, his solo career and new album, playing with The Quireboys, songwriting and more.

Reviews

New albums from Robert Plant, Glenn Hughes, Suede,Biffy Clyro, Walter Trout, FM, The Vintage Caravan, 38 Special, Mirador, John Fogerty, Paradise Lost and more. Reissues from Led Zeppelin, Genesis, Clutch, Deep Purple, Van Halen, Ramones, David Bowie, XTC, Fleetwood Mac, Mötley Crüe, Johnny Winter, Be-Bop Deluxe and more. DVDs, films and books on Iron Maiden, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, Spinal Tap and more. Live reviews of AC/DC, Judas Priest, Manic Street Preachers, Alice Cooper, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Doobie Brothers and more.

Buyer’s Guide: W.A.S.P

The Blackie Lawless and co. albums you should listen to if you want to check out the best from the band.

Lives

We preview tours by Stewart Copeland, Graham Bonnet and Blaze Bayley. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Vernon Reid

The Living Colour guitarist on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

