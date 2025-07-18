Yungblud’s career-affirming cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes from Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell show is now available to stream

Yungblud’s lauded performance of Black Sabbath’s Changes from Back To The Beginning has been released to streaming services.

The rising UK rocker made headlines when he played the 1972 Sabbath track at Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement show at Villa Park on July 5.

Backed by a supergroup consisting of Portuguese-American guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, Sleep Token drummer ‘II’ and Ozzy’s keyboardist Adam Wakeman, the vocalist gave a performance that Metal Hammer writer Rich Hobson said “set Villa Park alight” and made for “the first truly epic sing-along of the day”.

Have a listen below.

Back To The Beginning wasn’t the first time Yungblud (real name Dominic Richard Harrison) aligned himself with Ozzy. The Prince Of Darkness and his wife/manager Sharon appear in the music video for the star’s 2022 single The Funeral.

The video depicted the couple running over Yungblud in a car: when Ozzy asked, “Who was that?”, Sharon responded, “Just some fucking poser.” Ozzy replied, “Ah, run him over again, then.”

Yungblud released his fourth album, Idols, on June 20 via Locomotion and Capitol. In an interview with Louder’s Dave Everley, the musician called his new release a statement of “self-reclamation”.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

”It’s a concept album about relinquishing your idols and finding the answers to your own life,” he explained. “You look at a photograph on a wall, you want to be that photograph. In my case, you end up as that photograph. But then you realise the photograph never had any answers, it’s me who had the answers all the time.”

Yungblud is set to perform at Ilosaarirock festival in Joensuu, Finland, tonight (July 18). He’ll play three Asian festivals in August, before kicking off a North American tour in Los Angeles on August 23. A European tour will start in Amsterdam on October 4. See all dates and details via Yungblud’s website.