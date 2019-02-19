Alice Cooper announces the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back UK tour

Alice Cooper is coming back to the UK later this year on the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour.

Cooper has lined up seven shows, kicking off at the Manchester Arena on October 4 and wrapping up with a set at the Cardiff Arena on the 12th of the month.

He’l be joined by special guests The Stranglers and MC50 featuring Wayne Kramer.

Alice says: “We’re coming back in October for a big tour with our new show Ol' Black Eyes Is Back. It’s going to be a great night with my very special guests The Stranglers plus the MC50.”

Cooper has lined up the dates to mark the 50th anniversary of his debut album Pretties For You, which launched in the summer of 1969.

A pre-sale will get under way at 10am tomorrow (February 20) at 10am, while tickets will go on general sale on Friday at 10am.

Cooper is joined in the lineup by guitarists Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen, bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

The vocalist’s last studio album was 2017’s Paranormal, which was later followed by last year’s A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris.

Alice Cooper Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back UK tour

Oct 04: Manchester Arena

Oct 05: Aberdeen Event Complex

Oct 07: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 08: Brighton Centre

Oct 10: London The O2

Oct 11: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Oct 12: Cardiff Arena