“As well as delighting fans, it may surprise the curious with its accessibility and tunefulness”: Discipline’s Breadcrumbs, their first album in eight years

Detroit’s Discipline have hardly been prolific across their near 40-year career. After releasing three albums between 1988 and 1997 (including cassette-only debut Chaos Out Of Order), they took a long hiatus, only restarting with 2011’s To Shatter All Accord, followed by Captives Of The Wine Dark Sea in 2017.

Now arrives Breadcrumbs, which sees bandleader Matthew Parmenter reunited with longtime bassist Mathew Kennedy and guitarist Chris Herin of Tiles. The latter’s association with Terry Brown brought the Rush producer into Discipline’s orbit, with Brown remixing 1997’s Unfolded Like Staircase for a 2020 reissue.

The veteran studio hand is back again here – Parmenter produced Breadcrumbs before handing it over to Brown, who provides a wonderfully detailed mix with an analogue-style warmth.

While it’s a band album, it’s clear that it’s mainly Parmenter’s work. Aside from his usual organ, piano and bursts of Mellotron, he also plays acoustic guitar and violin. His theatrical, 1970s-influenced vocal style has been toned down, while his innate sense of passion and melody remain.

Herin channels Dave Gilmour and Steve Howe, pulling the band away from their traditional influences

New drummer Henry Parmenter turns in a terrifically intricate performance, his snare work in particular brought to the fore by Brown’s delicate mix. Herin’s languid, fluid, jazzy work channels both Dave Gilmour and Steve Howe, further pulling the band away from their traditional influences of Gabriel-era Genesis, King Crimson and Van der Graaf Generator.

The lyrics remain obtuse and poetic, inviting listener interpretation; but they seem split into two themes across the four vocal tracks. They either comment on the current state of the world and the US specifically, or look inwards at the human heart towards loss, loneliness and heartbreak.

The 16-minute title track twists and turns intricately, demonstrating that the band have lost none of their progressive spirit, while Keep The Change – led by Parmenter’s acoustic guitar – feels at times like an old-fashioned classic rock protest song, with just a touch of grunge thrown in.

The jaunty When The Night Calls To Day might almost be considered catchy, while closer Aria is grandiose and passionate. If there’s a disappointment, it’s the lengthy, ponderous instrumental Aloft. Based around a bass and piano riff and featuring Parmenter’s violin, it tries to build gracefully – but never quite takes flight.

Nonetheless, Breadcrumbs is a great listen. As well as delighting fans, it may surprise the curious with its accessibility and tunefulness.

Breadcrumbs is on sale now.