The reunited Alice Cooper band have released a new single, Up All Night. The track – described as a "full-throttle celebration of youthful mischief" by the band's earthly representatives – is the third to emerge from upcoming album The Revenge Of Alice Cooper, following the launch of Black Mamba in April and Wild Ones in June.

The Revenge Of Alice Cooper will arrive via earMusic on July 25, and is produced by Bob Ezrin, who worked on the band's classic early 70s albums Love It to Death, Killer, School's Out and Billion Dollar Babies. It's the band's first album together since 1973's Muscle of Love.

In the current issue of Classic Rock, band members Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce tell their story, and Cooper is asked if they might produce a follow-up to The Revenge Of Alice Cooper.

“We did a gang sort of interview, and they asked: ‘Is this a one-off project?'" says Cooper. "I went: ‘Who says it’s one-off? This album’s really good, why wouldn’t we do another one?’ I think I might have even shocked Neal, Dennis and Mike when I said that. I mean, the band is the band. They’ll always be my band. And I’ll always be their singer.

“The moment when we disbanded, I felt really alone. These are three of the best friends I’ve ever had in my life. I’d never been without these guys. And it took a long time to really get comfortable playing with other musicians."

"To me, I always felt like that band was still together," he adds. "We just haven’t worked in a long time.”

The Alice Cooper Band and producer Bob Ezrin will discuss their return at a launch event held at the Rough Trade shop in East London on July 24. The sold-out event, which will be hosted by songwriter Sir Tim Rice, will be streamed online via Cooper's YouTube page.

