Bruce Springsteen has finally released the long-rumoured 'Nebraska version' of his much-misunderstood anthem Born In The USA.

The previously unheard Electric Nebraska Sessions version of Born In The USA was recorded as a three-piece in April 1982 by Springsteen alongside drummer Max Weinberg and bassist Garry Tallent, and comes from an upcoming expanded reissue of The Boss's much-loved acoustic album Nebraska.

"Over the years, I’ve been asked about ‘Electric Nebraska,’ and I always thought the question was ridiculous," says Springsteen. "And finally I went back into the vault and lo and behold, there it was.

"It shocked me because of how different it sounded from most of the other electric things I'd ever done. We threw out the keyboards and played basically as a three-piece. It was kinda like punk rockabilly. We were trying to bring Nebraska into the electric world."

The new version of Nebraska includes a newly remastered version of the original 1982 album, eight tracks from the Electric Nebraska sessions, nine previously unheard Nebraska outtakes, and a live solo acoustic version of the album recorded earlier this year at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ.

Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition is released on October 17 via 4LP/Blu-ray and 4CD/Blu-Ray, and is available to pre-order now.

Full tracklist below.

Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition tracklist

Disc 1: Nebraska Outtakes

1. Born in the U.S.A.

2. Losin’ Kind

3. Downbound Train

4. Child Bride

5. Pink Cadillac

6. The Big Payback

7. Working on the Highway

8. On the Prowl

9. Gun in Every Home



Disc 2: Electric Nebraska

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion on the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Downbound Train

6. Open All Night

7. Born in the U.S.A.

8. Reason to Believe

Disc 3: Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion on the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Highway Patrolman

6. State Trooper

7. Used Cars

8. Open All Night

9. My Father’s House

10. Reason To Believe



Disc 4: 2025 Remaster

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion on the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Highway Patrolman

6. State Trooper

7. Used Cars

8. Open All Night

9. My Father’s House

10. Reason To Believe



Disc 5 (Blu-Ray): Nebraska (Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, NJ)

1. Nebraska

2. Atlantic City

3. Mansion on the Hill

4. Johnny 99

5. Highway Patrolman

6. State Trooper

7. Used Cars

8. Open All Night

9. My Father’s House

10. Reason To Believe