Power pop legends Cheap Trick have announced their twenty-first album. All Washed Up is scheduled to arrive via BMG on November 14, and is heralded by the release of a new single, Twelve Gates.

"Our newest single release, Twelve Gates, from the 2025 LP All Washed Up, is one of our best yet,” says bassist Tom Pettersson. "I really love how this song came out. It's one of my favourites on the album."

The band produced all Washed Up with longtime associate Julian Raymond, whose credits also include Cheap Trick albums Woke Up With A Monster, Special One, Bang, Zoom, Crazy... Hello, The Latest, We're All Alright!, In Another World and Rockford.

The album was mixed by Chris Lord Alge and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios, Blackbird, Love Shack and Zen studios in Nashville, as well as at Sweetzerland Studios in Los Angeles.

"Just one more great album from the best rock band in the world," advises lead singer/guitarist Robin Zander, modestly.

Cheap Trick are currently on tour and have just announced a further run of shows beginning in October. Full dates below.

Cheap Trick: All Washed Up tracklist

All Washed Up

All Wrong Long Gone

The Riff That Won’t Quit

Bet It All

The Best Thing

Twelve Gates

Bad Blood

Dancing With The Band

Love Gone

A Long Way To Worcester

Wham Boom Bang

Aug 28: Salem Oregon State Fair, OR

Aug 31: Pueblo Colorado State Fair, CO

Sep 19: Menlo Park The Guild Theatre, CA

Sep 20: Napa Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort, CA

Sep 29: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

Oct 01: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

Oct 11: Miramar Beach Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort, FL

Oct 12: Oxford Oxford Performing Arts Center, AL*

Oct 21: Huntington The Paramount, NY*

Oct 22: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA *

Oct 24: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live*, NJ

Oct 25: Lynn Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA *

Nov 09: Chandler Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino: The Showroom, AZ *

Nov 11: Monterey Golden State Theatre, CA *

Nov 14: Reno Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, NV *

Nov 16: Turlock Turlock Community Theatre, CA *

Nov 18: Anaheim Honda Center, CA +

Nov 23: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA +

Dec 02: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE +

Dec 04: Green Bay Reach Center, WI +

Dec 05: Madison The Sylvee, WI *

Dev 07: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA *

* Newly announced date

+ with Heart