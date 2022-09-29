Celestial Son release video for Interstellar Intercourse, featuring Gavin Harrison

By Jerry Ewing
Danish electronic progressive rock trio Celestial Son will release third album Planetaria later this year

Danish electronic progressive rock trio Celestial Son have released a video for Interstellar Intercourse, featuring Porcupine Tree/King Crimson/The Pineapple Thief drummer Gavin Harrison , which you can watch below.

Interstellar Intercourse is taken from the band's upcoming new album Planeteria, which will be released on November 4.

"Blending the best of synthwave and progressive rock is what Interstellar Intercourse is all about," says vocalist and songwriter Rasmus Sjøgren. "We're incredibly proud to have one of the best drummers in the world, Gavin Harrison of Porcupine Tree, joining us again on this track. His signature playing style plays a vital part throughout our new album, and on this track, he drives the song forward as we embark on an interstellar journey accompanied by retro synths and catchy guitars."

Thus far the band have released videos for Lord Of KarmaFakir and Avian Heart.

Pre-order Planetaria.

