Celestial Son premiere Lasse Hoile directed Lithograph video with Prog

Danish art rockers Celestial Son have premiered their brand new video for Lithograph with Prog. The video was directed by Steven Wilson collaborator Lasse Hoile and you can watch the whole thing below.

"We have never been so hungry for releasing new music and with the new sound and great partners, we feel that we have a very strong team backing us. The time has come to redefine our band and it feels even better when the change comes so naturally," singer Rasmus Sjøgren tells Prog. "Lithograph is a great example of the new sound and how I have evolved as a songwriter."

The band filmed the new video with Lasse Hoile in Spain.

"It was a great and challenging experience in that it wasn’t always easy when you have big elaborate ideas and getting them to work as we had this weird ‘floating’ thing with lights and whatnot trying to work in different conditions and against a big backdrop as the incredible mountains in Andalusia and deep canyons - but that is also what makes it fun and interesting," Hoile tells Prog. "Things might not always work out the way you have envisioned or planned so you have to improvise and come up with new solutions to make it work on the spot being out in the absolute wilderness, but I think we ended up with something a bit different and visually interesting that fits the song snugly.

Jokingly, Hoile describes working with the Danes an "An absolute nightmare!"

"Besides that, they are incredibly wonderful and exceptionally talented people and musicians and I personally think we are going to hear much more about these guys after this incredible and extraordinary new album is out. What they are doing now is making a new and fresh sound which is much needed and I sincerely hope people will take note as I think great things will happen in the years to come for Rasmus and CS!"

Lithograph is released through Prime Collective. For more information check out the band's website.