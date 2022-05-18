Celestial Son dial up the electronica in new video for Fakir

Danish electronic progressive rock trio Celestial Son have released a bizarre video for new single Fakir, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album Planeteria, for which the band teamed up with Porcupine Tree/King Crimson/The Pineapple Thief drummer Gavin Harrison. Planetaria will be released later this year.

"With this second track, we are mixing things up a bit and entering into new territory in terms of sound and vibe," says vocalist and songwriter Rasmus Sjøgren. "It is still unmistakably a Celestial Son song, though I’m sure you’ll hear the new direction. Legendary drummer Gavin Harrison is featuring again on this track, and I don’t think you’ve ever heard him in such an electronic setting before. Inspired stuff from him, and it is like the world is shaking when he kicks in at the drop.

"We’re super excited to share the music video for the track, too, which was created in collaboration with our long-time friend and director Lasse Hoile. The video is an energetic one-take dance journey that features the two talented young Danish boys and European Champions in Electric Boogie, Nuke_N_Sive. We cannot wait to show you the second single, Fakir, from our upcoming album Planetaria."

Celestial Son formed in 2003 and released the EP Misanthropia in 2007, and two albums, Doors Of Perception (2011) and Saturn’s Return in 2015.

The band have previously released a video for Avian Heart.