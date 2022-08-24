Celestial Son share new video for "melodic synthwave pop rock" song Lord Of Karma

Danish electronic progressive rock trio Celestial Son have shareda bizarre video for new single Lord Of Karma, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming new album Planeteria, which will be released later this year. the band describe Lord of Karma as "melodic synthwave pop rock".

“Lord Of Karma is one of my favourite songs on our new album," exclaims vocalist and songwriter Rasmus Sjøgren. "It has a very distinct mood and a couple of melodies that I’m really proud of. Writing it was a profound experience for me, and I have this clear before and after feeling attached to it. Mainly because the emotions depicted in the lyrics and melodies are so precise to what I was going through at the time. It struck a chord, and since then, it is like it has become a part of my DNA.

"The lyrics revolve around love and way that it can be both an escape and a saviour. It can be love for another person, a thing, or whatever. I’ve had periods in my life where love was an escape and somehow saved me too. Maybe this is something you can relate to - I don't know, but I think it is an interesting concept to examine."

The Danish trio have also teamed up with Porcupine Tree/King Crimson/The Pineapple Thief drummer Gavin Harrison who features on their third album, Planetaria.

The band have previously released videos for Fakir and Avian Heart.