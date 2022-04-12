Celestial Sun team up with Gavin Harrison for video for new single Avian Heart

Danish electronic progressive rock trio Celestial Son have teamed up with Porcupine Tree/King Crimson/The Pineapple Thief drummer Gavin Harrison for their brand new single Avian Heart. You can watch their brand new video, which has been directed by Lasse Hoile, for the single below.

Avian Heart will feature on the band's upcoming third album Planetaria, which the trio will release later this year.

"We have a mutual friend in Lasse Hoile who we met through," explains vocalist and songwriter Rasmus Sjøgren. "The process with Gavin has been really easy ‘cos he is a great guy and, like you all know, a top drummer. When I sent him over the demo for the track, I had an idea he would play this song well, but I just hadn’t imagined how crazy cool those drums would come back.

"I loved working with Gav ’cos he adds so much depth to the songs and underlines the dynamics in a cool way. For me, he has a unique and instantly recognisable playing style, and it is so much fun having him on board. I cannot wait for you all to hear his incredible contribution to this tune."

Celestial Son formed in 2003 and released the EP Misanthropia in 2007, and two albums, Doors Of Perception (2011) and Saturn’s Return in 2015.