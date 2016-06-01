Cane Hill release video for True Love

Cane Hill have released a video for their track True Love.

The song is taken from the New Orleans band’s upcoming debut album Smile, released on July 15 via Rise Records.

Cane Hill say: “In case you’ve missed it, we released a new track from Smile titled True Love. Watch the music video and pre-order the album.”

Smile can be pre-ordered now via the band’s website.

Cane Hill play at this month’s Download festival and are also on the bill for the Vans Warped Tour.

7 reasons Cane Hill are going to rule your 2016

Hot New Band: Cane Hill