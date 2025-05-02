Listen to metalcore heroes Loathe’s first new song in three years, Gifted Every Strength

UK metalcore favourites Loathe have returned with their first new music since 2021.

The Liverpudlian four-piece released the single Gifted Every Strength via SharpTone today (May 2). It’s their first release since the standalone single Dimorphous Display in 2022, which followed 2021 album The Things They Believe.

Have a listen below.

Loathe began debuting new songs on a recent North American tour with Spiritbox. Footage of them performing on as-yet-unreleased track with Jami Morgan of Code Orange was uploaded to YouTube.

The band haven’t confirmed their long-awaited fourth studio album yet, but it has been in the works and is due to come out this year. Singer Kadeem France told 78 Amped in December: “There’s definitely a bit of an album coming [in 2025]. I don’t want to give away too much – or anything, really.”

Since the release of 2020 album I Let It In And It Took Everything, Loathe have been extremely in-demand on the live circuit, touring with the likes of Spiritbox, Korn, Gojira, Knocked Loose and more.

Their American run with Spiritbox wraps later this month, after which they’ll play at Download festival in the UK in June before trekking across Canada with Korn in September and October. They’re also booked to perform at When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October.

Loathe formed in 2015 and released their debut EP, Prepare Consume Proceed, later that year. Their 2017 debut album The Cold Sun came out to critical acclaim. I Let It In… received a glowing four-star review from Metal Hammer upon release.

Journalist Remfry Dedman wrote: “If the modus operandi for this album is to ensure that Loathe can no longer be pigeonholed, I Let It In And It Took Everything is a job well done, and is sure to be instrumental in putting them on the map as one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the British underground in a long time.”