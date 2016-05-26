Download 2016 Stage Times: The Full List

Download Festival 2016 is descending upon Donington Park once again between 10th-12th June 2016; with headline performances from Rammstein, Iron Maiden, and Black Sabbath it’s going to be a massive and just like Download Festival 2015, we’re going to be right there with you.

Korn, Deftones, Nightwish, Megadeth, and Killswitch Engage are all on the line-up as well as many other big hitters. The only problem is… you’ve got a tonne of bands and only so many hours in the day.

If you want to be in the know, and limit your band clashes, make sure you check out our full list of Download 2016 stage times below.

Whilst the times for the Lemmy tribute haven’t been released yet, it’s likely that it’ll feature in-between Killswitch Engage and Korn on the Friday.

Download Festival Main Stage (Lemmy Stage):

Friday

Rammstein: 9.10-10.50pm

Korn: 7.00-8.10pm

Killswitch Engage: 4.10-5.00pm

Babymetal: 3.00-3.40pm

Alien Ant Farm: 2.00-2.30pm

Royal Republic: 1.00-1.30pm

Saturday

Black Sabbath: 8.50-10.30pm

Deftones: 6.40-7.50pm

Megadeth: 5.00-6.00pm

Rival Sons: 3.40-4.30pm

Sixx:A.m: 2.25-3.10pm

Atreyu: 1.15-1.55pm

Beartooth: 12.05-12.45pm

Avatar: 11.00-11.35am

Sunday

Iron Maiden: 8.50-10.50pm

Nightwish: 6.40-7.50pm

Disturbed: 5.00-6.00pm

Shinedown: 3.40-4.30pm

Halestorm: 2.25-3.10pm

The Temperance Movement: 1.10-1.55pm

Amon Amarth: 12.00-12.40pm

Monster Truck: 11.00-11.30am

Encore Stage

Friday

All Time Low: 8.55-10.05pm

Twin Atlantic: 7.30-8.25pm

Glassjaw: 6.15-7.00pm

The Amity Affliction: 5.05-5.45pm

Skillet: 3.55-4.35pm

Graveyard: 2.45-3.25pm

As Lions: 1.50-2.15pm

Raveneye: 1.00-1.25pm

Saturday

NOFX: 8.45-9.55pm

Skindred: 7.15-8.15pm

Architects: 6.05-6.45pm (CANCELLED)

Juliette and the Licks: 4.55-5.35pm

Bury Tomorrow: 4.00-4.30pm

Tesseract: 3.05-3.35pm

Scorpion Child: 2.10-2.40pm

The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing: 1.15-1.45pm

Inglorious: 12.20-12.50pm

Santa Cruz: 11.30-11.55am

Sunday

Jane’s Addiction: 7.25-8.35pm

Billy Talent: 6.10-6.55pm

Don Broco: 5.05-5.45pm

Breaking Benjamin: 4.00-4.40pm

One Ok Rock: 3.05-3.35pm

Periphery: 2.10-2.40pm

Delain: 1.15-1.45pm

Grand Magus: 12.30-12.55pm

Whiskey Myers: 11.45am-12.10pm

Buck & Evans: 11.00-11.25am

Maverick Stage:

Friday

Gutterdammerung: 7.40-8.50pm

The Wildhearts: 6.25-7.10pm

Kadavar: 5.20-6.00pm

Fort Hope: 4.25-4.55pm

Heck: 3.30-4.00pm

Zoax: 2.40-3.05pm

Puppy: 1.50-2.15pm

Hill Valley High: 1.00-1.25pm

Saturday

Pennywise: 7.40-8.40pm

Neck Deep: 6.25-7.10pm

Anti-Flag: 5.20-6.00pm

Escape the Fate: 4.25-4.55pm

Lawnmower Deth: 3.30-4.00pm

Danko Jones: 2.35-3.05pm

Turbowolf: 1.40-2.10pm

Black Peaks: 12.45-1.15pm

Shvpes: 11.50am-12.20pm

Moses: 11.00-11.25am

Sunday

Saxon: 7.40-8.40pm

Ghost: 6.25-7.10pm (CANCELLED)

Gojira: 6.20-7.00pm

Electric Wizard: 5.10-5.50pm

Tremonti: 4.00-4.40pm

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 2.50-3.30pm

Attila: 1.50-2.20pm

The Dirty Youth: 12.50-1.20pm

The Raven Age: 11.55am-12.25pm

Wild Lies: 11.00-11.30am

4th Stage:

Friday

Raging Speedhorn: 10.15-10.55pm

Inme: 9.20-9.50pm

Savage Messiah: 8.30-8.55pm

Skinny Lister: 7.40-8.05pm

From Ashes to New: 6.50-7.15pm

Counting Days: 6.00-6.25pm

Havok: 5.10-5.35pm

Strange Bones: 4.20-4.45pm

The Amorettes: 3.30-3.55pm

In Search of Sun: 2.40-3.05pm

Weirds: 1.55-2.15pm

Saturday

Municipal Waste: 7.50-8.35pm

The Shrine: 6.50-7.20pm

Cane Hill: 5.50-6.20pm

Slaves (US): 4.50-5.20pm

Dead!: 4.00-4.25pm

Milk Teeth: 3.10-3.35pm

Wage War: 2.20-2.45pm

Palisades: 1.30-1.55pm

Reigning Days: 12.40-1.05pm

Wearing Scars: 11.50am-12.15pm

Scattering Ashes: 11.00-11.25am

Sunday

Napalm Death: 7.50-8.35pm

Ho9909: 6.50-7.20pm

Good Tiger: 5.50-6.20pm

Ashestoangels: 4.50-5.20pm

Black Foxxes: 4.00-4.25pm

Kenneths: 3.10-3.35pm

Muncie Girls: 2.20-2.45pm

The King is Blind: 1.30-1.55pm

Witchsorrow: 12.40-1.05pm

Vukovi: 11.50am-12.15pm

The Franklys: 11.00-11.25am

WWE NXT:

Friday

Signing: 6.45-7.45pm

Live: 8.00-9.00pm

Saturday

Signing: 12.00-1.00pm / 3.30-4.30pm

Live: 1.30-3pm / 5.00-6.30pm

Sunday

Signing 12.00-1.00pm

NXT Live: 1.30-3.00pm / 4.00-5.30pm

Download Festival tickets are still available on general sale.

