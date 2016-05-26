Download 2016 Stage Times: The Full List

Download Festival 2016 is descending upon Donington Park once again between 10th-12th June 2016; with headline performances from Rammstein, Iron Maiden, and Black Sabbath it’s going to be a massive and just like Download Festival 2015, we’re going to be right there with you.
Korn, Deftones, Nightwish, Megadeth, and Killswitch Engage are all on the line-up as well as many other big hitters. The only problem is… you’ve got a tonne of bands and only so many hours in the day.
If you want to be in the know, and limit your band clashes, make sure you check out our full list of Download 2016 stage times below.
Whilst the times for the Lemmy tribute haven’t been released yet, it’s likely that it’ll feature in-between Killswitch Engage and Korn on the Friday.
Download Festival Main Stage (Lemmy Stage):
Friday
Rammstein: 9.10-10.50pm
Korn: 7.00-8.10pm
Killswitch Engage: 4.10-5.00pm
Babymetal: 3.00-3.40pm
Alien Ant Farm: 2.00-2.30pm
Royal Republic: 1.00-1.30pm
Saturday
Black Sabbath: 8.50-10.30pm
Deftones: 6.40-7.50pm
Megadeth: 5.00-6.00pm
Rival Sons: 3.40-4.30pm
Sixx:A.m: 2.25-3.10pm
Atreyu: 1.15-1.55pm
Beartooth: 12.05-12.45pm
Avatar: 11.00-11.35am
Sunday
Iron Maiden: 8.50-10.50pm
Nightwish: 6.40-7.50pm
Disturbed: 5.00-6.00pm
Shinedown: 3.40-4.30pm
Halestorm: 2.25-3.10pm
The Temperance Movement: 1.10-1.55pm
Amon Amarth: 12.00-12.40pm
Monster Truck: 11.00-11.30am
Encore Stage
Friday
All Time Low: 8.55-10.05pm
Twin Atlantic: 7.30-8.25pm
Glassjaw: 6.15-7.00pm
The Amity Affliction: 5.05-5.45pm
Skillet: 3.55-4.35pm
Graveyard: 2.45-3.25pm
As Lions: 1.50-2.15pm
Raveneye: 1.00-1.25pm
Saturday
NOFX: 8.45-9.55pm
Skindred: 7.15-8.15pm
Architects: 6.05-6.45pm (CANCELLED)
Juliette and the Licks: 4.55-5.35pm
Bury Tomorrow: 4.00-4.30pm
Tesseract: 3.05-3.35pm
Scorpion Child: 2.10-2.40pm
The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing: 1.15-1.45pm
Inglorious: 12.20-12.50pm
Santa Cruz: 11.30-11.55am
Sunday
Jane’s Addiction: 7.25-8.35pm
Billy Talent: 6.10-6.55pm
Don Broco: 5.05-5.45pm
Breaking Benjamin: 4.00-4.40pm
One Ok Rock: 3.05-3.35pm
Periphery: 2.10-2.40pm
Delain: 1.15-1.45pm
Grand Magus: 12.30-12.55pm
Whiskey Myers: 11.45am-12.10pm
Buck & Evans: 11.00-11.25am
Maverick Stage:
Friday
Gutterdammerung: 7.40-8.50pm
The Wildhearts: 6.25-7.10pm
Kadavar: 5.20-6.00pm
Fort Hope: 4.25-4.55pm
Heck: 3.30-4.00pm
Zoax: 2.40-3.05pm
Puppy: 1.50-2.15pm
Hill Valley High: 1.00-1.25pm
Saturday
Pennywise: 7.40-8.40pm
Neck Deep: 6.25-7.10pm
Anti-Flag: 5.20-6.00pm
Escape the Fate: 4.25-4.55pm
Lawnmower Deth: 3.30-4.00pm
Danko Jones: 2.35-3.05pm
Turbowolf: 1.40-2.10pm
Black Peaks: 12.45-1.15pm
Shvpes: 11.50am-12.20pm
Moses: 11.00-11.25am
Sunday
Saxon: 7.40-8.40pm
Ghost: 6.25-7.10pm (CANCELLED)
Gojira: 6.20-7.00pm
Electric Wizard: 5.10-5.50pm
Tremonti: 4.00-4.40pm
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes: 2.50-3.30pm
Attila: 1.50-2.20pm
The Dirty Youth: 12.50-1.20pm
The Raven Age: 11.55am-12.25pm
Wild Lies: 11.00-11.30am
4th Stage:
Friday
Raging Speedhorn: 10.15-10.55pm
Inme: 9.20-9.50pm
Savage Messiah: 8.30-8.55pm
Skinny Lister: 7.40-8.05pm
From Ashes to New: 6.50-7.15pm
Counting Days: 6.00-6.25pm
Havok: 5.10-5.35pm
Strange Bones: 4.20-4.45pm
The Amorettes: 3.30-3.55pm
In Search of Sun: 2.40-3.05pm
Weirds: 1.55-2.15pm
Saturday
Municipal Waste: 7.50-8.35pm
The Shrine: 6.50-7.20pm
Cane Hill: 5.50-6.20pm
Slaves (US): 4.50-5.20pm
Dead!: 4.00-4.25pm
Milk Teeth: 3.10-3.35pm
Wage War: 2.20-2.45pm
Palisades: 1.30-1.55pm
Reigning Days: 12.40-1.05pm
Wearing Scars: 11.50am-12.15pm
Scattering Ashes: 11.00-11.25am
Sunday
Napalm Death: 7.50-8.35pm
Ho9909: 6.50-7.20pm
Good Tiger: 5.50-6.20pm
Ashestoangels: 4.50-5.20pm
Black Foxxes: 4.00-4.25pm
Kenneths: 3.10-3.35pm
Muncie Girls: 2.20-2.45pm
The King is Blind: 1.30-1.55pm
Witchsorrow: 12.40-1.05pm
Vukovi: 11.50am-12.15pm
The Franklys: 11.00-11.25am
WWE NXT:
Friday
Signing: 6.45-7.45pm
Live: 8.00-9.00pm
Saturday
Signing: 12.00-1.00pm / 3.30-4.30pm
Live: 1.30-3pm / 5.00-6.30pm
Sunday
Signing 12.00-1.00pm
NXT Live: 1.30-3.00pm / 4.00-5.30pm
Download Festival tickets are still available on general sale.