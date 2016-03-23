Bullet For My Valentine, Atreyu for Vans Warped Tour 2016

Bullet For My Valentine and Atreyu are among the acts announced for this year’s Vans Warped Tour.

The multi-city, multi-venue event takes place from June 24 to August 13 and this year features a new Monster Energy Party Zone, which is where Atreyu and BFMV will perform.

Other acts confirmed include Good Charlotte, Falling In Reverse, Coldrain, State Champs, Sum 41, Motionless In White and Issues. Tickets are available now.

BFMV will appear on four dates only – from July 9 to 22. Atreyu will take part from July 19 to August 7.

Festival boss Kevin Lyman has also announced that a charity auction will be held for The Ghost Inside, who were involved in a fatal bus crash last year, and confirmed that the band will take part in the 2017 Vans Warped Tour.

Jun 22: Anchorage, AK

Jun 24: Dallas, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio, TX

Jun 26: Houston, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans, LA

Jun 29: Nashville, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg, FL

Jul 02: Orlando, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse, NY

Jul 09: Wantagh, NY

Jul 10: Hartford, CT

Jul 11: Scranton, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown, PA

Jul 16: Columbia, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 31: Denver, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View, CA

Aug 07: Pomono, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas, NV

Aug 11: Nampa, ID

Aug 12: Auburn, WA

Aug 13: Portland, OR

Vans Warped Tour 2016 lineup

Journeys Right Foot Stage

3OH!3 (July 21-31)

Issues

Mayday Parade

Pepper (Jun 24-29 and Jul 1-22)

Real Friends

Sleeping With Sirens

State Champs

The Maine

The Story So Far

Tonight Alive

Poseidon Stage

Emarosa

I See Stars

Knuckle Puck

Masked Intruder

PROE (Jul 26 - Aug 13)

ROAM

Secrets

The Heirs

The Interrupters

Young Guns

Cyclops Stage

Against The Current

Assuming We Survive

Ballyhoo!

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

Ghost Town

Sykes

Teenage Bottlerocket

Too Close To Touch

Waterparks

Full Sail Stage

Avion Roe (Jun 24 - Jul 21)

Bad Seed Rising (Jun 24 - Jul 27)

Broadside

Cane Hill

Capsize (Jul 17 - Aug 13)

Dash Ten

Hail The Sun (Jun 24 - Jul 16)

Like Pacific

More To Monroe (Jul 28 - Aug 13)

Mother Feather

Old Wounds

Palaye Royale

Reckless Serenade

Safe To Say

SayWeCanFly

Silent Planet (Jun 24 - Jul 17)

The New Low (Jul 19 - Aug 13)

Wage War

With Confidence

Monster Party Zone

Atreyu (Jul 19 - Aug 07)

Bullet For My Valentine (Jul 19-22)

Chelsea Grin

Coldrain

Crown The Empire

Cruel Hand

Every Time I Die

From Ashes To New

Gideon

Ice Nine Kills

In Hearts Wake

Motionless In White

Oceans Ate Alaska

The Color Morale

The Word Alive

Vanna

Veil Of Maya

Volumes (Jun 24 - Jul 17)

Whitechapel

Journeys Left Foot Stage

Four Year Strong

New Found Glory

Set It Off

Sum 41 (Jun 26 - Aug 7)

Falling In Reverse

Good Charlotte (Jul 19-28)

Less Than Jake

Reel Big Fish

The Summer Set (Jul 30 - Aug 13)

We The Kings

Yellowcard