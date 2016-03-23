Bullet For My Valentine, Atreyu for Vans Warped Tour 2016

Bullet For My Valentine and Atreyu are among the acts announced for this year’s Vans Warped Tour.
The multi-city, multi-venue event takes place from June 24 to August 13 and this year features a new Monster Energy Party Zone, which is where Atreyu and BFMV will perform.
Other acts confirmed include Good Charlotte, Falling In Reverse, Coldrain, State Champs, Sum 41, Motionless In White and Issues. Tickets are available now.
BFMV will appear on four dates only – from July 9 to 22. Atreyu will take part from July 19 to August 7.
Festival boss Kevin Lyman has also announced that a charity auction will be held for The Ghost Inside, who were involved in a fatal bus crash last year, and confirmed that the band will take part in the 2017 Vans Warped Tour.
Vans Warped Tour dates 2016
Jun 22: Anchorage, AK
Jun 24: Dallas, TX
Jun 25: San Antonio, TX
Jun 26: Houston, TX
Jun 27: New Orleans, LA
Jun 29: Nashville, TN
Jun 30: Atlanta, GA
Jul 01: St Petersburg, FL
Jul 02: Orlando, FL
Jul 03: West Palm Beach, FL
Jul 05: Charlotte, NC
Jul 06: Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 07: Syracuse, NY
Jul 09: Wantagh, NY
Jul 10: Hartford, CT
Jul 11: Scranton, PA
Jul 13: Mansfield, MA
Jul 14: Darien Center, NY
Jul 15: Burgettstown, PA
Jul 16: Columbia, MD
Jul 17: Holmdel, NJ
Jul 19: Noblesville, IN
Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills, MI
Jul 23: Tinley Park, IL
Jul 24: Shakopee, MN
Jul 26: Milwaukee, WI
Jul 27: Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 28: Bonner Springs, KS
Jul 30: Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 31: Denver, CO
Aug 01: Albuquerque, NM
Aug 02: Scottsdale, AZ
Aug 05: San Diego, CA
Aug 06: Mountain View, CA
Aug 07: Pomono, CA
Aug 09: Las Vegas, NV
Aug 11: Nampa, ID
Aug 12: Auburn, WA
Aug 13: Portland, OR
Vans Warped Tour 2016 lineup
Journeys Right Foot Stage
3OH!3 (July 21-31)
Issues
Mayday Parade
Pepper (Jun 24-29 and Jul 1-22)
Real Friends
Sleeping With Sirens
State Champs
The Maine
The Story So Far
Tonight Alive
Poseidon Stage
Emarosa
I See Stars
Knuckle Puck
Masked Intruder
PROE (Jul 26 - Aug 13)
ROAM
Secrets
The Heirs
The Interrupters
Young Guns
Cyclops Stage
Against The Current
Assuming We Survive
Ballyhoo!
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
Ghost Town
Sykes
Teenage Bottlerocket
Too Close To Touch
Waterparks
Full Sail Stage
Avion Roe (Jun 24 - Jul 21)
Bad Seed Rising (Jun 24 - Jul 27)
Broadside
Cane Hill
Capsize (Jul 17 - Aug 13)
Dash Ten
Hail The Sun (Jun 24 - Jul 16)
Like Pacific
More To Monroe (Jul 28 - Aug 13)
Mother Feather
Old Wounds
Palaye Royale
Reckless Serenade
Safe To Say
SayWeCanFly
Silent Planet (Jun 24 - Jul 17)
The New Low (Jul 19 - Aug 13)
Wage War
With Confidence
Monster Party Zone
Atreyu (Jul 19 - Aug 07)
Bullet For My Valentine (Jul 19-22)
Chelsea Grin
Coldrain
Crown The Empire
Cruel Hand
Every Time I Die
From Ashes To New
Gideon
Ice Nine Kills
In Hearts Wake
Motionless In White
Oceans Ate Alaska
The Color Morale
The Word Alive
Vanna
Veil Of Maya
Volumes (Jun 24 - Jul 17)
Whitechapel
Journeys Left Foot Stage
Four Year Strong
New Found Glory
Set It Off
Sum 41 (Jun 26 - Aug 7)
Falling In Reverse
Good Charlotte (Jul 19-28)
Less Than Jake
Reel Big Fish
The Summer Set (Jul 30 - Aug 13)
We The Kings
Yellowcard