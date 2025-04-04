Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here

Sleep Token have released another song.

The UK masked metal cult put out Caramel today (April 4). The single follows last month’s Emergence and will appear on their new album Even In Arcadia, out on May 9 via RCA. Listen below.

Caramel continues Sleep Token’s ‘new era’, which they started teasing at the end of 2023, several months after the release of previous album Take Me Back To Eden.

The four-piece unveiled new masks during a show at the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena in London that December. Designer Lani Hernandez-David cryptically told Metal Hammer: “There’s definitely a new era coming, but I won’t speak too much on that, because I’m not really clued up on it.”

Since then, Sleep Token have trekked across North America and sold-out multiple arenas across Europe. In February 2024, they signed to RCA (home of Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, Britney Spears and other pop-culture giants) and announced, “Welcome to the new era.”

In November, Sleep Token were announced as one of the three headliners of Download festival 2025. The weekender, which has a capacity of up to 100,000, will also be headlined this year by Green Day and Korn. It will take place from June 13 to 15 at Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

Before Emergence was released, teases of new Sleep Token music came thick and fast. On March 7, the band posted a video depicting a black flamingo with the caption, “Prepare for a new offering.” Another video with the same caption followed on Wednesday (March 12).

Sleep Token recently announced a North American tour for September and October. See details of all the band’s upcoming live plans below.

Jun 06–08: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 06–08: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Donington Download festival, UK

Sep 16: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 17: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Sep 18: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 20: Greensboro First Horizon Coliseum, NC

Sep 22: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 23: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 28: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 30: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 01: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Oct 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 05: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 07: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA