Sleep Token drop another new single Caramel – listen here

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Vessel and co. will release their new album Even In Arcadia next month

Sleep Token on stage in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleep Token have released another song.

The UK masked metal cult put out Caramel today (April 4). The single follows last month’s Emergence and will appear on their new album Even In Arcadia, out on May 9 via RCA. Listen below.

Caramel continues Sleep Token’s ‘new era’, which they started teasing at the end of 2023, several months after the release of previous album Take Me Back To Eden.

The four-piece unveiled new masks during a show at the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena in London that December. Designer Lani Hernandez-David cryptically told Metal Hammer: “There’s definitely a new era coming, but I won’t speak too much on that, because I’m not really clued up on it.”

Since then, Sleep Token have trekked across North America and sold-out multiple arenas across Europe. In February 2024, they signed to RCA (home of Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, Britney Spears and other pop-culture giants) and announced, “Welcome to the new era.”

In November, Sleep Token were announced as one of the three headliners of Download festival 2025. The weekender, which has a capacity of up to 100,000, will also be headlined this year by Green Day and Korn. It will take place from June 13 to 15 at Castle Donington in Leicestershire.

Before Emergence was released, teases of new Sleep Token music came thick and fast. On March 7, the band posted a video depicting a black flamingo with the caption, “Prepare for a new offering.” Another video with the same caption followed on Wednesday (March 12).

Sleep Token recently announced a North American tour for September and October. See details of all the band’s upcoming live plans below.

Sleep Token - Caramel - YouTube Sleep Token - Caramel - YouTube
Watch On

Sleep Token 2025 tour dates:

Jun 06–08: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 06–08: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 14: Donington Download festival, UK

Sep 16: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA
Sep 17: Orlando Kia Center, FL
Sep 18: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Sep 20: Greensboro First Horizon Coliseum, NC
Sep 22: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY
Sep 23: Worcester DCU Center, MA
Sep 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA
Sep 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI
Sep 27: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH
Sep 28: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL
Sep 30: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE
Oct 01: Minneapolis Target Center, MN
Oct 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO
Oct 05: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT
Oct 07: Tacoma Dome, WA
Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR
Oct 10: Oakland Arena, CA
Oct 11: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Sleep Token lead singer Vessel in 2025

These 9 metal bands paved the way for Sleep Token
Ozzy Osbourne looking over the crowd at the California Jam

"Our manager gave us each $1000 and put us on the plane, economy class. We later found out we had received $250,000 for the show: he kept it all." The true story behind Black Sabbath's biggest show ever
LA Guns

"Classic late-period sleaze rock, all chugging guitar and tomcat howl": L.A. Guns appear impervious to age on Leopard Skin
See more latest
Most Popular
Lynyrd Skynyrd onstage
Lynyrd Skynyrd announce live album recorded at Gary Rossington's star-studded final show
Chicago
“How could it possibly hang together? But it does, brilliantly”: Steven Wilson has remixed Chicago II in Dolby ATMOS
Blackmore&#039;s Night
"I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage, he probably doesn't want people to see him that way." Ritchie Blackmore's wife Candice Night says the guitarist had a heart attack 18 months ago, won't be onstage in Europe any time soon
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now.” Bruce Springsteen is almost ready to share Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring seven records and 82 previously unreleased songs, 74 never-before-heard
A press shot of Bruce Soord, sat down in a striped top
Bruce Soord details 10th anniversary edition of debut solo album
Kirk Hammett onstage with Metallica in 2019
This is the Metallica song that makes Kirk Hammett cry – and it’s really not the one you’d expect
John Lydon onstage
"Lots of my records melted in the blaze": John Lydon lost part of his vinyl collection after his kitchen was accidentally set on fire - right after his insurance was cancelled
Papa V Perpetua of Ghost in 2025
Tobias Forge says most Ghost songs aren’t about the Devil: “They’ve always been about mankind’s relationship with the concept of life and death”
Sex Pistols, John Lydon
"I am the Pistols, and they’re not.” John Lydon is getting ever more salty about the success and acclaim currently being enjoyed by his revitalised former Sex Pistols bandmates
The Hives
The Hives announce new Josh Homme/Mike D-assisted album The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, and share punchy new single Enough Is Enough, plus UK and European tour dates