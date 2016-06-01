Angus Young: Having Axl Rose in AC/DC means we can change the set

AC/DC have released a video in which Angus Young and Cliff Williams discuss the band’s European tour with Axl Rose.

“The band energy is really up there,” says Cliff. “It’s doing really well. We’ve thrown some different songs in, which is always good. It changes it up for us and the audience, but the band is playing great. It’s a good feeling up there right now.”

“With Axl we’ve been able to mix up quite a few songs,” adds Angus. “Do a few older ones, put them in. Which we haven’t done in a number of years. We used to get a setlist, and that would be us for a tour. So now we’ve got a lot more adding and putting in different tracks, and the fun part is when we get there on the stage, and seeing it come to life.”

Last week, Angus told German Television that Axl Rose was keen to play more dates with the band, while departed singer Brian Johnson appears to have given up hope of returning. AC/DC play London’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark