Shortest track on new Tool album is '12 minutes long'

The shortest song on Tool’s long-awaited upcoming fifth album clocks in at 12-minutes, according to Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne.

Osborne reveals in an interview with TeamRock that Tool guitarist Adam Jones let him in on the status of the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days – and adds that Maynard James Keenan and co haven’t even started recording it yet.

And the songs written ahead of the recording sessions aren’t of the radio-friendly variety, according to Osborne.

In a feature on the Melvins’ back catalogue, Osborne says while discussing 1994’s Stoner Witch: “I think it was the longest time we ever spent in the studio actually, 19 days, which for us is a long time.

“Bands like Tool obviously spend about six months on their albums, and they’ve spent about 10 years putting together the new one.

“And they haven’t even started recording yet, but Adam told me the shortest song they’ve been working on is 12 minutes long. Anyway, Stoner Witch was great.”

Previously, Jones said of the new material: “It’s wonderful. Things are really flowing and going really well. I’m just blown away at the stuff that’s coming together. I can’t wait for it to be done.

“It’s something I’ve been missing for a long time – that beautiful collaboration that we have because we’re all so different. That thing you do that meets in the middle is just beautiful. I’m very happy.”

