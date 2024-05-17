Brittney Slayes shines in new Ayreon live video for Fate Of Man

Dutch prog rockers Ayreon release their new live album 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group today, May 17!

To celebrate they've released another video from the band's monumental five-show sold-out run at the Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, The Netherlands last September., and you can watch the performance of Fate Of Man below.

The track, taken from Star One's 2022 album Revel In Time, performed on the night, features a powerhouse performance from Brittney Slayes, frontwoman with Canadian power metal band Unleash The Archers.

"Maybe it's weird to not pick a song from the 01011001 album, but this song really stood out for me... such energy on stage," exclaims Arjen Lucassen. "The band is just amazing as we all know, I'll never know how they manage to play this complicated song with such unflappable ease. And what about these breath-taking vocals from Brittney Slayes? She's unbelievable, right? Let me know if you agree... thanks and enjoy!"

Slayes joined mainman Lucassen along with a veritable who's who from the prog world, including Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Epica's Simone Simons, Anneke van Giersbergen, Evergrey's Tom Englund, Pain Of Salvation's Daniel Gildenlow and Arena frontman Damian Wilson, Toehider's Mike Mills, Phideaux Xavier, Autumn's Marjan Welman, Praying Mantis frontman John Jaycee Cuijpers, Liselotte Hegt, Maggy Luyten, MaYan's Marcela Bovio and Irene Jansen.

01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves is available as a 3LP, 2CD+DVD, Blu-ray, Earbook, and digital formats. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Get 01011001 - Live Beneath The Waves.