Bring the noise with a massive Black Friday saving on the Denon Home 250 speaker

The Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals have started to come in ahead of the big sales weekend – and this offer on both Amazon and the ElectricShop has firmly grabbed our attention.

Amazon have knocked the price down on the Denon Home 250 Bluetooth wireless speaker from £449 to £319 – and the ElectricShop have also lopped 29% off the price (£130) taking it down to the same price.

Image Denon Home 250 Bluetooth speaker: £449 , now £319

This fantastic deal on the Denon Home 250 Bluetooth speaker is on now at both Amazon and ElectricShop, so take your pick. No matter which site you choose, you're going to get a great speaker with £130 off the asking price.

The Denom Home 250 features two ¾-inch tweeters, two 4-inch woofers and a 5¼-inch passive bass cone to get the most out of your music and will connect with your favourite streaming services.

It’ll connect with other AirPlay 2 compatible speakers you may have so you can play your music around your home – and if you also have a Denon soundbar and subwoofer, you can hook the speaker up with those to create a 5.1 surround sound audio experience.

The speaker also has built-in Alexa functionality so you can control your music with the power of your voice, so you won’t have to lift a finger to enjoy your favourite artists.

