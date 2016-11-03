Watch Bring Me The Horizon's New 'Oh No' Video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a cinematic new video for their song Oh No.

The track is lifted from their 2015 album That’s The Spirit.

Frontman Oli Sykes tells Rolling Stone: “This is the first video I’ve took a step back from creatively and let the director take full control. At first, I was apprehensive but when it all came together I was psyched on it.

“It’s got a good balance of humour and meaning, and it’s a video that leaves you with a lot of questions.”

Sykes recently revealed they’d like to “push it a bit weirder” on their next record – hinting at a “darker, dance-y kind of sound.”

He added: “It’s going to be a tough one because we never want to write the same album again. I don’t even know what it’s going to sound like, but it’s going to sound different.”

Bring Me The Horizon are currently touring the UK before heading to mainland Europe.

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 13: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 20: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark

Nov 22: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 23: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Nov 25: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

