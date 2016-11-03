Watch Bring Me The Horizon's New 'Oh No' Video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a cinematic new video for their song Oh No.
The track is lifted from their 2015 album That’s The Spirit.
Frontman Oli Sykes tells Rolling Stone: “This is the first video I’ve took a step back from creatively and let the director take full control. At first, I was apprehensive but when it all came together I was psyched on it.
“It’s got a good balance of humour and meaning, and it’s a video that leaves you with a lot of questions.”
Sykes recently revealed they’d like to “push it a bit weirder” on their next record – hinting at a “darker, dance-y kind of sound.”
He added: “It’s going to be a tough one because we never want to write the same album again. I don’t even know what it’s going to sound like, but it’s going to sound different.”
Bring Me The Horizon are currently touring the UK before heading to mainland Europe.
Bring Me The Horizon tour dates 2016
Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 05: London O2 Arena, UK
Nov 06: Sheffield Arena, UK
Nov 08: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Nov 12: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 13: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Nov 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 17: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany
Nov 18: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 20: Copenhagen Falconer Theatre, Denmark
Nov 22: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Nov 23: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia
Nov 25: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
