Bring Me The Horizon have just surprise-released a new album

Bring Me The Horizon have surprise-released a new album.

Today (July 11), the Sheffield pop-metal band put out Lo-files: a 23-song project that contains lo-fi remixes of their most famous songs from the Sempiternal (2013) era through to the present day.

The album is now available to stream via all the usual services. It is also available as a YouTube stream.

Frontman Oli Sykes describes Lo-files as “utility music”, intended for moments of quiet creativity or introspection.

He says: “The original idea for our Go To record [2019’s Music To Listen To… project] was actually something more chill: a record you could put on while studying or zoning out. It ended up way more chaotic than I originally intended.

“So I guess this is another attempt at creating something low-key. I listen to a lot of lo-fi when I’m working or feeling anxious, so I hope this record can do the same for others.”

Lo-files is the unexpected follow-up to Post Human: Nex Gen album, which came out on May 24, 2024, with only one day’s notice. Nex Gen, the sequel to 2020’s Post Human: Survival Horror, received mostly positive feedback, including a three-and-a-half-star review from Metal Hammer.

Journalist Emily Swingle wrote: “Chaotic, confusing and nonsensical, Post Human: Nex Gen is a record that feels like it shouldn’t work – but, surprisingly, that’s also why it does. We’re not sure whether this will herald the next generation of metalcore just yet, but there’s something incredibly human burrowed within these abrasively buzzing electronics.”

Lo-files drops ahead of Bring Me The Horizon’s headline slots at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK, taking place on August 23 and 24 respectively. The band will then hit North America for a tour, starting at Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky on September 21, and have already announced a show at Nova Rock in Austria for June 11 to 14, 2026.