Listen to Lifeson, LaBrie on Rik Emmett’s End Of The Line

Former Triumph vocalist Rik Emmett has released a lyric video for his track End Of The Line.

It features on Rik Emmett and RESolution9 album RES 9 – out on November 11 via Mascot Label Group.

The track features guest performances from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie, and comes after Emmett released the songs I Sing and Human Race. Those were followed by an album teaser last week.

Speaking about End Of The Line, Emmett says: “Here’s the monster riff-rock epic album finale, with special guest vocalist James LaBrie rippin’ it, as only he can, and Alex Lifeson offering one heroic solo, full of kingly Lerxst-isms.

“Killer work from the boys in the band – Dave Dunlop, Steve Skingley, and Paul DeLong – with Paul’s thundering drum fills hammering everything into place at the end.”

Emmett previously revealed that his latest work represented a “journey through my life” adding: “The idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am and why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“There’s a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago.”

Res 9 can be pre-ordered on Mascot Label Group.

The Res9 cover art

Rik Emmett & RESolution9: RES 9 tracklist

Stand Still Human Race – with Alex Lifeson I Sing – with James LaBrie My Cathedral The Ghost of Shadow Town When You Were My Baby Sweet Tooth Heads Up Rest of My Life End of the Line – with Alex Lifeson & James LaBrie Grand Parade – with Gil Moore & Mike Levine

