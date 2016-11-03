Bullet For My Valentine announce new single Don't Need You

Bullet For My Valentine will release a brand new single titled Don’t Need You on November 7.

The Welsh outfit revealed they filmed the video for the song in a “run-down” church – with director Ville Juurikkala at the helm, who’s worked with Nightwish, Amorphis, HIM and Apocalyptica among others in the past.

Speaking about the track Frontman Matt Tuck tells Kerrang (via Blabbermouth): “It’s not really a ‘doomed’ wedding as such. It’s really just a take on a concept I had.

“There’s this beautiful ceremony, and it appears to be all about love and trust, but there’s this undercurrent of mistrust and bullshit to go with it. The church we filmed it in is perfect.

“It’s not your typical wedding venue – it’s really run-down and dirty. We thought that contrast would be really cool to have with the idea of the video. We wanted it to look really grand and ornate, but underneath it all, it’s a bit dirty.”

Ahead of the launch of Don’t Need You, the band have issued a quick teaser video showing the interior of the church. Watch it below.

Bullet For My Valentine are currently on the road across Europe in support of their fifth studio album Venom. They’ll commence their UK tour later this month – with six of those shows focusing on 2005 record The Poison.

I Don't Need You artwork

Bullet For My Valentine UK tour

Nov 07: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Nov 08: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 09: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 11: Munich TonHalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 13: Vienna Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer, Austria

Nov 15: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 18: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 22: Cologne Paladium, Germany

Nov 24: Newport Centre

Nov 25: Bournemouth Academy – The Poison in full

Nov 27: Newcastle Academy

Nov 28: Sheffield Academy – The Poison in full

Nov 30: Glasgow Academy

Dec 01: Inverness Ironworks – The Poison in full

Dec 03: Manchester Academy

Dec 04: Manchester Academy – The Poison in full

Dec 06: Birmingham Academy

Dec 07: Birmingham Academy – The Poison in full

Dec 09: London Brixton Academy

Dec 10: London Brixton Academy – The Poison in full

